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Indonesia launches antidumping investigation into galvanized steel imports from China

Thursday, 17 September 2026 15:07:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indonesia's Anti-Dumping Committee (KADI) has announced the launch of an antidumping investigation into galvanized steel imports from China on September 15, 2026, following an application submitted by domestic producers PT Tata Metal Lestari and PT Arcelormittal Nippon Steel Indonesia.

China accounts for 81 percent of imports

According to KADI, its preliminary assessment identified sufficient evidence that increased Chinese imports had injured domestic producers. During 2023-2025, Indonesia imported 2.56 million mt of the products concerned, including 2.08 million mt from China, representing approximately 81 percent of the total.

Investigation may extend to 18 months

The investigation is scheduled to take up to 12 months, with a possible extension to 18 months, while relevant producers, exporters, importers and government representatives have been notified.

The products concerned fall under HS codes 7210.49.11, 7210.49.17, 7210.49.18, 7210.49.19, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.19, 7225.92.90 and 7225.99.90.

Tags: Galvanized Flats Indonesia Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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