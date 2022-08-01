Kazakhstan bans coal exports by road to secure domestic supply

Monday, 01 August 2022 16:54:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan has introduced an export ban on coal by road transportation for six months effective from today, August 1.

The ban is aimed at ensuring sufficient coal supply for the country as it is expected to consume around 9.6 million mt of coal in the winter season. In September last year, coal demand in the country increased sharply amid cold weather conditions, resulting in a hike in coal prices. The insufficient supply in the domestic market was considered to be the result of coal exports.

Meanwhile, as the country’s exports by road transportation only hold a small share of total exports, the exports to Europe, which are delivered to Baltic Sea ports by train, may not be affected, SteelOrbis understands.

According to the data from the ministry, in 2021 the country’s coal exports to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, where exports are carried out by road transportation, increased by 30 percent and 19 percent, respectively, year on year.