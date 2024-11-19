Kazakhstan bans semi-finished exports for six months

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction has announced that it has imposed a ban on exports of semi-finished products for a period of six months effective as of December 1, 2024. The products are under the codes 7206 and 7207.

In the January-August period this year, the country exported 189,275 mt of billet and bloom, and 68,725 mt of slab.

Meanwhile, at the end of October, the country extended the ban on ferrous and non-ferrous scrap exports for another six months effective as of November 2, as SteelOrbis previously reported.