Kardemir wins railway wheel tender held by Turkish State Railways

Friday, 18 September 2020 14:57:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. has announced that it has won the international railway wheel tender opened by Turkish State Railways (TCDD). 

The company was the only domestic manufacturer to participate in the tender for approximately 1,600 monoblock railway wheels.

“With the product development studies we will do, we aim to provide foreign currency inflow to our country by meeting the needs for wheels in international markets as well as the needs of the domestic market,” Kardemir said in its statement.

Kardemir recently supplied approximately 30,000 mt of rails to TCDD.


