Kardemir partners with Sinosteel for coal injection and sintering plant upgrade

Thursday, 21 August 2025 15:14:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

China-based Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd. has signed two significant contracts with Karabuk-based Turkish steelmaker Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) The projects include the construction of a 2 x 30t/h coal injection plant and the upgrade of the sintering plant mixer, reflecting Kardemir’s commitment to efficiency and sustainable steel production within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

