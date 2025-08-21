Kardemir partners with Sinosteel for coal injection and sintering plant upgrade

China-based Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd. has signed two significant contracts with Karabuk-based Turkish steelmaker Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) The projects include the construction of a 2 x 30t/h coal injection plant and the upgrade of the sintering plant mixer, reflecting Kardemir’s commitment to efficiency and sustainable steel production within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Expanding market footprint in the Middle East

Kobe Steel has long recognized the strategic importance of the Middle East. In 2012, the company launched Kobelco Machinery Middle East (KMME) in the UAE to serve as a key service hub, providing customer support across the Middle East, India, and Africa.

Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030: A key driver

Saudi Arabia’s government is pushing forward Vision 2030, which emphasizes domestic industrial production and local supplier preference. Major companies in the Kingdom are increasingly awarding contracts to service providers based within Saudi Arabia, especially for maintenance and technical personnel dispatch.

Kobe Steel’s decision to establish KMSA directly supports this initiative by ensuring compliance with localization requirements while boosting competitiveness in the region.