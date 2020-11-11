﻿
JSW’s crude steel output up seven percent in October

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 11:48:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 1.34 million mt of crude steel in October this year, increasing by seven percent compared to 1.25 million mt recorded in October 2019 and up four percent compared to 1.29 million mt in September, the company stated in a press release.

In addition, in the same month the company produced 976,000 mt of flat rolled products, decreasing by 0.1 percent, and 301,000 mt of long rolled products, up 16 percent, both year on year.

JSW Steel’s average capacity utilization increased to 89 percent in October.


