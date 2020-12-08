JSW’s crude steel output down 0.7 percent in November from October

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:42:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 1.33 million mt of crude steel in November this year, increasing by three percent compared to 1.29 million mt recorded in November 2019 and down 0.7 percent compared to 1.34 million mt in October, the company stated in a press release.

In addition, in November the company produced 961,000 mt of flat rolled products, increasing by six percent, and 295,000 mt of long rolled products, down by one percent, both year on year.

JSW Steel’s average capacity utilization remained at 89 percent in November.