JSW Steel’s crude steel output down 8.4 percent in Feb from Jan

Thursday, 11 March 2021 10:18:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 1.31 million mt of crude steel in February this year, decreasing by one percent compared to the same month of 2020 and down 8.4 percent compared to January, the company stated in a press release.

In addition, during the same month the company produced 927,000 mt of flat rolled products, decreasing by six percent, while it produced 340,000 mt of long rolled products, up by 10 percent, both year on year.

JSW Steel’s average capacity utilization was at 93 percent in February.