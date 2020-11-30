JSW commences land acquisition for greenfield steel project in Odisha

Monday, 30 November 2020 11:04:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited has commenced the process of land acquisition in the Jagatsingpur coastal district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha for its proposed 13.2 million mt per year greenfield steel project, a company official said on Monday, November 30.

The land is being acquired at the same location where South Korean steel producer POSCO had proposed to set up a greenfield steel mill project which was abandoned, while the agreement with the Odisha government signed in 2005 was allowed to expire in 2010, the official said.

“JSW Limited has firm plans to expand through brownfield and greenfield projects, and the greenfield project is to be located in Odisha for which land acquisition has commenced,” JSW Limited’s director Jayant Acharya said.

Though the company did not spell out its total investments for the project, a state government official said that the project is expected to attract an aggregate investment of $7.16 billion.