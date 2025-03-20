JFE Steel subsidiary acquires Maruhachi Steel Pipe

Japanese steel producer JFE Steel Corporation’s subsidiary, steel pipe processor and distributor JFE Shoji Steel Pipe & Tube Co., Ltd has announced that it acquired Maruhachi Steel Pipe Co., Ltd based in Urayasu and Sendai. Having one of the largest inventory volumes in the country, Maruhachi Steel Pipe is specialized in the manufacturing and sale of steel pipes and tubes with medium and large diameter sizes.

According to the announcement, with this acquirement, JFE Shoji Steel Pipe & Tube will expand its operations by building an inventory, processing and sales system with the aim to increase its sales in the construction and civil engineering sectors, in cooperation with its other subsidiary in the same field, Hoshi Kinzoku Co., Ltd. The company aims to renew deteriorated lifeline infrastructures and meet demand for national resilience projects for disaster prevention and mitigation, and data center construction.