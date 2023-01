Monday, 16 January 2023 15:57:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has announced that it has finished the revamping of the blast furnace No. 6 at its East Japan Works (Chiba) and restarted the furnace on January 13.

The revamping process of the furnace began last September with a cost of about JPY 43 billion ($334.89 million).

The revamping has helped to stabilize furnace operations. In addition, adjacent equipment has been updated to extend the life of the furnace body.