JFE Steel to supply green steel to Southeast Asia for first time

Monday, 05 February 2024 14:02:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel has announced that it will supply its green steel under the brand JGreeX™ to Hock Seng Hoe, a Singaporean steel wholesaler, in order for the latter to implement its plan to sell 2,000 mt of green steel per year. This will be first time JGreeX™ will be supplied to a Southeast Asian company.

Hock Seng Hoe wholesales steel plates to the shipbuilding, construction and offshore structures sectors. The Singaporean company aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2028, including through improved logistics and reduced waste generation among other initiatives, and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

JFE Steel plans to introduce JGreeX™ to other potential customers in Southeast Asia and expand the regional green steel market.

The Japanese company has supplied its eco-friendly green steel for the construction of large cargo ships and to the real estate and construction sectors, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


