Japan’s JFE Steel awards Danieli contract for new digital EAF

Monday, 07 July 2025 14:34:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel has selected Italian plantmaker Danieli to supply a new digitally controlled electric arc furnace (EAF) system as part of its greenhouse gas emission reduction initiative, according to Danieli. The new facility will be installed at JFE Steel's West Japan Works in Kurashiki and is scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2028.

The project will feature one of the world's largest EAFs by tapping capacity, incorporating Danieli's Digimelter and Digirefiner systems. Both units will be powered by the company's patented Q-One advanced power supply system, designed to produce high-quality molten steel while improving operational efficiency.


