Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 7.4 percent in July from June

Monday, 21 September 2020

In July this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 7.4 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 44.7 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 276,000 metric tons. 71 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories declined by 0.3 percent from the previous month to 737,000 metric tons and were down by 10.5 percent year on year. 73 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27 percent were held by steel traders.

In July, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 274,000 mt, up 29.9 percent month on month and decreasing 45.9 percent year on year.