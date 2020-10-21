﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 24 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 12:37:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 24 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 20.1 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 341,000 metric tons. 48 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 52 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories declined by 0.8 percent from the previous month to 730,000 metric tons and were down by 16.3 percent year on year. 73 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27 percent were held by steel traders.

In August, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 335,000 mt, up 23.6 percent month on month and decreasing 29.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan  crc  Far East  production  steelmaking  trading  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Oct

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 8.5 percent in August
06  Oct

CISA: Steel inventories in China down 1.5% in late Sept ahead of holidays
30  Sep

Japan’s steel exports down one percent in January-August
30  Sep

Major Japanese automakers see increased output and sales in China
24  Sep

Japanese crude steel output up 6.6 percent in August from July