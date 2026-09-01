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Japan's Chugai Ro delivers electric bright annealing line to Romania's Otelinox

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 12:10:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based industrial furnace producer Chugai Ro has delivered an electrically heated continuous bright annealing line to Romanian stainless steel producer Otelinox, according to local media reports.

The BA3 line, designed to process stainless steel strip with thicknesses of 0.07-1.0 mm and widths of 600-1,320 mm, was ordered in January 2023 and entered commercial production in December 2025 following its design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning stages.

By replacing conventional combustion-based heating with electricity, the facility eliminates direct carbon emissions from the annealing process, avoiding an estimated 2,770 mt of carbon emissions annually, while maintaining the surface quality and brightness of stainless steel products.

Chugai Ro has supplied seven bright annealing lines to Otelinox since delivering its first unit in 1977, including the Romanian producer's first electrically heated line in 1995. The latest project is expected to strengthen Chugai Ro's presence in Europe, where the company aims to expand sales of electric heat-treatment equipment supporting decarbonization, higher product quality and improved productivity.

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Romania European Union Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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