Japanese crude steel output up 1% in October from September

Monday, 22 November 2021 14:51:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by one percent compared to the previous month and rose by 14.3 percent compared to October 2020, totaling 8.22 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.86 million metric tons, rising by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 14.7 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 58.74 million metric tons, up by 15.6 percent, while its crude steel production came to 80.35 million metric tons, rising by 17.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: