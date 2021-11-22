﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1% in October from September

Monday, 22 November 2021 14:51:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by one percent compared to the previous month and rose by 14.3 percent compared to October 2020, totaling 8.22 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.86 million metric tons, rising by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 14.7 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 58.74 million metric tons, up by 15.6 percent, while its crude steel production came to 80.35 million metric tons, rising by 17.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

October 2021 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

445,600

3.0

3.4

Bar

780,000

8.5

10.8

Wire rod

142,100

-1.3

8.8

Heavy plate

804,900

-2.5

19.8

Hot rolled wide strip

3,261,900

0.5

10.1

Cold rolled wide strip

1,316,800

-4.8

6.7

Galvanized sheet

739,800

-8.9

-0.6

Welded pipe

283,000

-4.8

3.2

Tags: raw mat  crude steel  Japan  Far East  pig iron  pipe  plate  flats  tubular  galvanized  wire rod  longs  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 8.3 percent in early November
15 Nov

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 15.3 percent in September
04 Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 6.7 percent in late Oct
01 Nov

Japan’s steel exports up 5.2 percent in January-September
27 Oct

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.5 percent in mid-Oct