﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in July from June

Monday, 23 August 2021 10:32:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 32.5 percent compared to July 2020, totaling 8.01 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.90 million metric tons, rising by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 34.9 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 42.12 million metric tons, up by 13.3 percent, while its crude steel production came to 56.06 million metric tons, rising by 16.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

July 2021 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

395,400

-13.1

-3.7

Bar

727,000

-2.1

3.1

Wire rod

134,800

5.8

42.0

Heavy plate

677,400

-11.8

3.8

Hot rolled wide strip

3,492,800

5.7

41.0

Cold rolled wide strip

1,413,600

-0.2

51.4

Galvanized sheet

836,900

1.8

56.1

Welded pipe

272,000

-4.4

14.4

Tags: raw mat  flats  tubular  Far East  Japan  pig iron  longs  plate  production  pipe  wire rod  crude steel  galvanized  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Aug

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.7 percent in early August
13  Aug

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1
02  Aug

Japan’s steel exports down 0.8 percent in January-June
30  Jul

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue in H1
28  Jul

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 5.3 percent in mid-July