Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in July from June

Monday, 23 August 2021 10:32:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 32.5 percent compared to July 2020, totaling 8.01 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.90 million metric tons, rising by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 34.9 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 42.12 million metric tons, up by 13.3 percent, while its crude steel production came to 56.06 million metric tons, rising by 16.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: