Japanese crude steel output down 3.7% in June from May

Friday, 23 July 2021 10:24:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 44.4 percent compared to June 2020, totaling 8.11 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.82 million metric tons, falling by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 39.1 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 35.22 million metric tons, up by 10.4 percent, while its crude steel production came to 48.06 million metric tons, rising by 13.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: