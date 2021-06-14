Japan initiates AD duty probe on HDG from China and South Korea

Monday, 14 June 2021 17:10:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has announced the initiation of an antidumping (AD) duty investigation on HDG imports from China and South Korea, excluding the regions of Hong Kong and Macao. The investigation covers the period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2020.

The investigation was launched upon the application of local producers Nichia Steel Works, Ltd., NS Hokkai Seisen Co., Ltd., Galvart Japan Company Limited and Wire Techno, Ltd., alleging that imports of the given product are being dumped into Japan and that this is causing material injury to the domestic industry in Japan. According to the application, the dumping margin rates are in the ranges of 25-35 percent for China and 20-30 percent for South Korea.

According to the statement, the investigation will be concluded within one year.