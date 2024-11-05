Italy’s Feralpi increases productivity with revamping of billet caster

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has revamped the six-strand billet caster of Italian steel producer Feralpi Siderurgica (part of Feralpi Group) at its steel plant in Lonato del Garda, Italy. The revamping process only took six weeks.

The caster modifications included the installation of retractable oscillators, which allow separate mold changes while keeping the working strands operational. In traditional caster designs, instead, mold changes require the stoppage of all strands. This feature, together with other improvements such as better mold level control, has resulted in Feralpi’s increased productivity.

Feralpi Group has an annual production capacity of 2.45 million mt. Being widely committed to the circular economy, it produces 98.6 percent of its steel using recycled material.