Italy’s crude steel output up 18.1 percent in October from September

In October this year, crude steel production in Italy exceeded 2 million mt, the first time the monthly output volume has exceeded this level since February of the current year. The October output came to 2.119 million mt, up 18.1 percent compared to September, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. However, the figure was down 4.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-October period, Italian crude steel production recorded a 15.8 percent decrease year on year to 16.669 million mt.

Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,873 -5,0 1,873 -5,0 Feb 2,042 0 3,915 -2,5 Mar 1,372 -40,0 5,287 -16,1 Apr 1,124 -42,3 6,411 -22,3 May 1,858 -16,2 8,269 -21,0 Jun 1,810 -13,0 10,079 -19,7 Jul 1,730 -12,2 11,809 -18,7 Aug 939 +9,7 12,755 -17,0 Sep 1,794 -18,7 14,550 -17,2 Oct 2,119 -4,6 16,669 -15,8

Looking at the flat and long product categories, in October the production of longs was higher than that of flats, amounting to 1.267 million mt, up 3.7 percent year on year. The output of flat steel in October totaled 882,000 mt, decreasing by 21.1 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of the current year, the production of longs stood at 9.169 million mt, recording a drop of 12.4 percent compared to the same period last year, while production of flats amounted to 7.759 million mt, down 21.1 percent year on year.