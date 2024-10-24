 |  Login 
Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia to build new DRI plant in Taranto

Thursday, 24 October 2024 15:33:30 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia (ADI) and Invitalia’s subsidiary DRI d’Italia have announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a direct reduction plant (DRI) at ADI’s Taranto site.

According to the project, the new DRI plant will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt, and it will also include infrastructure to stock and transport iron ore. However, the existing plant will probably need some adjustments to host the new DRI plant, the costs of which - still to be specified - will be covered by public funds amounting to €1 billion.

The choice of direct reduction is part of the already announced gradual decarbonization path, as it will reduce CO2 emissions.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

