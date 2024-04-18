ISRI rebrands as ReMA

Thursday, 18 April 2024 00:30:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) today announced it is rebranding as the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA). The new name and logo were unveiled during the closing general session of ISRI 2024 Convention and Exhibition held in Las Vegas this week.

In a press release, the organization said its new identity includes a new tagline – Sustainable. Resilient. Essential. – which it said emphasizes the industry’s core benefits to society and attributes.

“The recycled materials industry is Sustainable – helping protect the environment. It is Resilient – providing materials that strengthen the economy. It is also Essential – by ensuring the things we need are there to make everyday life better,” the organization said.

Now at more than 1,700 members, the association was formed in 1987 when the Institute of Scrap Iron and Steel merged with the National Association of Recycling Industries.