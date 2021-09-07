﻿
English
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes up 55.9 percent in August

Tuesday, 07 September 2021
       

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.6 million tons in August, an increase of 55.9 percent compared to a year ago, according to a report from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were also above the month’s five-year average by 1.5 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 32 million tons, an increase of 31.8 percent compared to the same point in 2020.

Through August iron shipments are 4.45 percent above their five-year average for eight months of the year, LCA said.


