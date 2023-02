Thursday, 16 February 2023 22:22:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 2.5 million tons in January 2023, a near match to January 2022, according to a report from the Lake Carriers’ association. Loadings were above the month’s five-year average by 21.3 percent.

By port, loadings in January totaled 418,605 nt in Duluth, MN; 550,995 nt in Superior, WI; 679,400 nt in Two Harbors, MN; 396,724 nt in Marquette, MI; and 432,677 nt in Cleveland, OH.