Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes rise slightly in March

Thursday, 15 April 2021 19:51:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 1.28 million tons in March, a slight rise compared to March 2020 totals of 1.26 million tons, according to a report from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). However, loadings trailed the month’s five-year average by 13.5 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 3.9 million tons, an increase of 26.3 percent compared to last year, LCA said. Iron ore shipments are 12.2 percent ahead of their five-year average for the first three months of the year.


