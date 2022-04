Wednesday, 13 April 2022 00:27:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 579,217 tons in March, a decrease of 54.9 percent compared to 2021, according to a report from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Loadings also trailed the month’s five-year average by nearly 60 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 2.4 million tons, a decrease of 37.5 percent compared to last year. Iron ore shipments are 31.8 percent below their five-year average for the first three months of the year, LCA said.