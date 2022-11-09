Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes down 15 percent in October

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 00:52:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.7 million tons in October, a decrease of 15 percent compared to a year ago, according to a report today from the Lake Carriers’ Association. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 10.8 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 33.9 million tons, a decrease of 20.9 percent compared to the same point in 2021.

Through October iron ore loadings are 18.95 percent below their 5-year average for the January-October timeframe, LCA said.