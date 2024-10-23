Ireland’s Kiernan Structural Steel secures Welsh government funding for capacity investment

The Welsh government has approved government funding worth £140,000 to support the capacity investment of Ireland-based steelmaker Kiernan Structural Steel in Llandrindod Wells. Kiernan Structural Steel offers high-quality steel products to several sectors including construction, infrastructure and manufacturing.

Accordingly, the company will invest £1.4 million to increase its capacity in order to grow and meet the growing demand in the UK. With the help of the Welsh government, Kiernan Structural Steel will create new jobs, reduce its costs, cut its carbon emissions and will no longer rely on third parties for certain specialized services.