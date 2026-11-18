Pakistan's steel industry is facing renewed uncertainty over production costs following recent electricity tariff developments and changes to the tax valuation of certain domestic scrap supplies. While weak finished steel demand and low mill capacity utilization rates continue to weigh on market activity, the latest regulatory measures could add further pressure on producers' margins and raw material procurement decisions.

In particular, Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) held a public hearing on November 17 to examine a proposed quarterly electricity tariff adjustment for the July-September 2026 period. Power distribution companies have sought to recover approximately PKR 24 billion ($86 million) from consumers, equivalent to an estimated increase of PKR 1.30-1.34/kWh, over the December 2026-February 2027 period. The proposed adjustment would also apply to K-Electric consumers in Karachi. However, NEPRA has yet to issue its final determination. The proposed increase has been linked mainly to higher capacity-related charges, operating and maintenance costs, and adjustments associated with electricity consumption and system losses. During the hearing, industrial representatives expressed concerns over the additional financial burden on businesses already facing high electricity costs, questioning the calculation of certain charges and their impact on industrial consumers.

Separately, NEPRA has already revised the electricity rate under the Incremental Consumption Package (ICP) for eligible industrial and agricultural consumers, increasing it from PKR 22.98/kWh to PKR 25.30/kWh, effective from the November 2026 billing month. The revision, formally notified on November 12, remains provisional pending a comprehensive review of the scheme. The package applies to eligible electricity consumption above a specified reference level rather than to all industrial electricity consumption.