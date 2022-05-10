Iran’s Khouzestan Steel floats export tender for 30,000 mt of DRI

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 17:11:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

With summer approaching with its usual power generation challenges, Iranian steel mills appear to have already taken certain steps to mitigate the negative impact on their business.

Accordingly, a few Iranian mills have attempted to diversify their export sales. In particular, major Iran-based mill Khouzestan Steel Company (KSC) is reported to have floated an export tender for 30,000 mt of direct reduced iron (DRI), for prompt delivery. The deadline for bids is May 11. “Some mills might apparently prefer to sell DRI since power cuts will be implemented from next month,” a market source stated.