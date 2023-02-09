﻿
English
Investments in mining activities increase in Brazil

Thursday, 09 February 2023 00:28:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian mining institute IBRAM informed that mining activities will receive $50 billion in investments until 2027, $10 billion more than the previous estimates.

Iron ore mining will receive the largest share of the investments, $17 billion, representing a $3.3 billion increase from the previous estimates.

According to IBRAM, the second larger volume of investments is destined to environmental issues, $6.56 billion, including the safety of rejects dams and sustainability projects, $2.32 billion more than the estimates until 2026, while $4.45 billion will be invested in logistics projects related to the mining activities.

Investments in other minerals linked to the steel production include nickel ($1.46 billion), manganese ($225 million) and zinc ($113 million).


