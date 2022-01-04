﻿
Investments in Brazilian mining sector to surpass $34 billion by 2025

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 21:21:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Investments in the Brazilian mining segment are expected to reach BRL 198 billion ($34.9 billion) by 2025, according to an estimate by the country’s Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The estimate was unveiled as the ministry announced plans to boost mining investments. The ministry said it expects to implement a policy to stimulate funding for the mining sector, with the use of a company’s mining rights as a guarantee for loans.

The ministry said Brazil also raised BRL 9.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2021 through the Mineral Resources Financial Compensation (CFEM) tax, also known as the “mining royalty” tax.

The ministry also highlighted it created a plan to boost mining projects, known as the National Mining Plan 2050, as well as a National Mining Council.


