Anglo American to build new filtering plant at Minas-Rio

Thursday, 08 August 2024 13:32:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that it will invest about BRL 5 billion ($886.95 million) to build a waste filtration plant at its Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil.

Accordingly, the new plant at the company’s Conceição do Mato Dentro mine will prevent the release of up to 85 percent of waste into the dam, contributing to environmental protection and ensuring the continuity of the iron ore operation.

It was also stated that, apart from the filtration plant, Anglo American is also working on a technology aimed at filtering 100 percent of Minas-Rio’s waste and reusing dumped waste to eliminate the need to use a dam in the future.

The investment is expected to be operational by late 2025.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Investments Anglo American 

