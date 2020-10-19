Industrial output of China’s steel sector up nine percent in Sept

Monday, 19 October 2020 12:38:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 9.0 percent increase year on year, which constituted a drop of 0.2 percentage points compared to the 9.2 percent year-on-year rise recorded in August this year, amid lower-than-expected demand from downstream users and cautious sentiment ahead of the long National Day holiday, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.9 percent year on year in September, 1.3 percentage points higher than 5.6 percent increase recorded in August.

In September, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 35 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In September, outputs of the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 2.2 percent and 7.6 percent year on year, respectively.