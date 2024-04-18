﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore output increases by 15.3 percent in Q1

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:20:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 284.094 million mt, increasing by 15.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In March alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 98.146 million mt, increasing by 14.5 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices declined in March, though they started to indicate a rebounding trend following the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday amid improved sentiments and increasing iron ore futures prices. Demand for steel was not as good as market players had expected in March, resulting in slack demand for iron ore. The increasing iron ore production in the Chinese domestic market also exerted a negative impact on iron ore prices in the given month.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Production 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 18, 2024

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases sharply week-on-week

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore production increases at Vale in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 17, 2024

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts higher output for Q1, plans 50% utilization

17 Apr | Steel News

Sweden’s LKAB cuts iron ore output, considers closing pellet plant

17 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments down in first quarter

17 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 17, 2024

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 16, 2024

16 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 16, 2024

16 Apr | Longs and Billet