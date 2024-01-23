﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore output up 7.1 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 10:45:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2023, China’s iron ore production amounted to 990.555 million mt, increasing by 7.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In December last year, China’s iron ore production totaled 86.033 million mt, increasing by 0.4 percent year on year, while rising by 0.54 percent month on month.      

Import iron ore prices indicated an upward trend in December, and this rising trend continued until January 3, with prices subsequently moving down in January amid steel production restrictions and Chinese mills’ reduced profitability. However, market players think import iron ore prices may see a rebounding trend ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday due to anticipated stock replenishment.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Production 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price stable week-on-week

22 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian iron ore production down 3.9 percent in November

22 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 22, 2024

22 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 22, 2024

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 19, 2024

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 19, 2024      

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iron ore price hovers near $130/mt CFR after big fall from early Jan

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 11 percent in December from November

18 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 17, 2024

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 17, 2024        

17 Jan | Longs and Billet