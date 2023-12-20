China’s iron ore output up 7.1 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 10:19:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 904.027 million mt, increasing by 7.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In November alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 85.568 million mt, increasing by 6.6 percent year on year, while decreasing by 1.1 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices have seen an overall upward trend until November 22, while moving down in late November. When entering in December, iron ore futures prices saw rises first, while indicating continuous decreases since December 13 amid the large-scale cold weather hitting China and slack demand from steelmakers.