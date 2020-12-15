Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 9.6 percent in Nov

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 12:17:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 9.6 percent increase year on year, indicating a drop of 1.6 percentage points compared to the 11.2 percent year-on-year rise recorded in October this year, against the backdrop of colder weather and production halts for environmental protection purposes, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 7.0 percent year on year in November, 0.1 percentage point higher compared to the 6.9 percent increase recorded in October.

In November, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 34 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In November, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 2.0 percent and 7.7 percent year on year, respectively.