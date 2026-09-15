Industrial output of China's steel sector up 1.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In the January-August period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.7 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 15.

In the first eight months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 2.1 percent and by 5.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In August alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 1.0 percent, 0.7 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in July, while the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded a year-on-year decline of 1.4 percent and a year-on-year rise of 6.1 percent, respectively.

In August, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.2 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in July.