 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Industrial...

Industrial activities in Brazil decline slightly in April

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 01:15:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The utilization rate of the Brazilian industry was 69 percent in April 2025, against 70 percent in April 2024, according to the country’s industrial association, CNI.

The volume of production and the number of employees also declined from March to April, typical for that time of the year.

CNI interviewed representants of 1942 industries between May 5 and 14, which on average indicated pessimist views, including lower level of demand for their products, lower volume of exports, reduced acquisition of raw materials, and less hiring of workers.

Similarly, intention of investments in industrial activities remains in downtrend, registering in May 2025, a level lower than in May 2024.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

The price of Brazilian high-grade iron ore decreased slightly compared to last week

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazil extends system of quotas and high tariff for steel imports

28 May | Steel News

Brazil will produce pig iron from bauxite wastes

27 May | Steel News

Freight rates roughly stable in April for Brazilian finished steel imports

27 May | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines from last week

26 May | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declined during the week

24 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian HRC export price declines slightly in two weeks

23 May | Flats and Slab

Brazil may replace quotas on low-taxed steel imports with high import tariffs

23 May | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI price drops in new deal to US, further cuts doubtful

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in April

22 May | Steel News