Industrial activities in Brazil decline slightly in April

The utilization rate of the Brazilian industry was 69 percent in April 2025, against 70 percent in April 2024, according to the country’s industrial association, CNI.

The volume of production and the number of employees also declined from March to April, typical for that time of the year.

CNI interviewed representants of 1942 industries between May 5 and 14, which on average indicated pessimist views, including lower level of demand for their products, lower volume of exports, reduced acquisition of raw materials, and less hiring of workers.

Similarly, intention of investments in industrial activities remains in downtrend, registering in May 2025, a level lower than in May 2024.