Individual mortgage loans in China total RMB 36.29 trillion on June 30, down 3.8%

According to data released by the People's Bank of China, the outstanding balance of RMB-denominated real estate loans stood at RMB 50.74 trillion ($7.5 trillion) at the end of June this year, decreasing by 4.9 percent year on year, with a net reduction of RMB 1.23 trillion ($0.18 trillion) in the first half of the year. As of June 30, real estate development loans fell to RMB 12.65 trillion ($1.9 trillion), down 8.5 percent year on year, decreasing by RMB 540.2 billion ($79.6 billion) over the same period. Meanwhile, outstanding individual mortgage loans dropped to RMB 36.29 trillion ($5.3 trillion), indicating a 3.8 percent year-on-year decline, with a reduction of RMB 716.3 billion ($105.5 billion) in the first six months this year.

The ongoing slump in the real estate industry continues to exert downward pressure on the rebar and wire rod segments.

$1 = RMB 6.7899