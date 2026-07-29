 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Individual...

Individual mortgage loans in China total RMB 36.29 trillion on June 30, down 3.8%

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 09:44:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

According to data released by the People's Bank of China, the outstanding balance of RMB-denominated real estate loans stood at RMB 50.74 trillion ($7.5 trillion) at the end of June this year, decreasing by 4.9 percent year on year, with a net reduction of RMB 1.23 trillion ($0.18 trillion) in the first half of the year. As of June 30, real estate development loans fell to RMB 12.65 trillion ($1.9 trillion), down 8.5 percent year on year, decreasing by RMB 540.2 billion ($79.6 billion) over the same period. Meanwhile, outstanding individual mortgage loans dropped to RMB 36.29 trillion ($5.3 trillion), indicating a 3.8 percent year-on-year decline, with a reduction of RMB 716.3 billion ($105.5 billion) in the first six months this year.

The ongoing slump in the real estate industry continues to exert downward pressure on the rebar and wire rod segments.

$1 = RMB 6.7899

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 29, 2026

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC prices move sideways, but export activity slightly better

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese scrap prices stable with negative bias

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang Group inks strategic cooperation agreement with CISRI

29 Jul | Steel News

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube commissions continuous rolling LD pipe mill project

29 Jul | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices move down

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese HRC prices stable despite extremely weak demand

28 Jul | Flats and Slab

China's steel demand to drop slightly in 2026 as construction slump may neutralize gains from manufacturing

28 Jul | Steel News

New bonds issued by local governments in China total RMB 612.8 billion in June 2026

28 Jul | Steel News

China's shipbuilding output surges by 51.2 percent in H1 2026

28 Jul | Steel News