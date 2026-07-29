 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hengyang...

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube commissions continuous rolling LD pipe mill project

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 09:43:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steel pipe producer Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co., Ltd. has announced that the commissioning ceremony for its continuous rolling extra-large diameter pipe mill project, along with the matching industrial chain supply-demand signing event, was held on July 28. The project has a designed capacity of 800,000 mt of seamless steel pipe. This production line is the world's largest in terms of pipe diameter for continuous rolling of seamless steel tubes.

The product specifications are as below: outer diameter coverage spans 323.8 mm to 630 mm, with wall thickness ranging from 7.2 mm to 65 mm. The products will be mainly used in premium sectors, including large-diameter petroleum casing, oil and gas pipeline transmission, and pressure vessel tubing.

The project was built with an overall investment of RMB 3.07 billion ($0.45 billion).

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 29, 2026

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC prices move sideways, but export activity slightly better

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese scrap prices stable with negative bias

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang Group inks strategic cooperation agreement with CISRI

29 Jul | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices move down

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese HRC prices stable despite extremely weak demand

28 Jul | Flats and Slab

China's steel demand to drop slightly in 2026 as construction slump may neutralize gains from manufacturing

28 Jul | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices soften very slightly, still some bearishness despite output curbs

27 Jul | Longs and Billet

Chinese steel enterprises' gross profit totals RMB 31.77 billion in H1 2026

27 Jul | Steel News

Ex-Asia rebar prices face stronger pressure from weak demand

24 Jul | Longs and Billet