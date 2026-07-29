Hengyang Valin Steel Tube commissions continuous rolling LD pipe mill project

Hunan Province-based Chinese steel pipe producer Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co., Ltd. has announced that the commissioning ceremony for its continuous rolling extra-large diameter pipe mill project, along with the matching industrial chain supply-demand signing event, was held on July 28. The project has a designed capacity of 800,000 mt of seamless steel pipe. This production line is the world's largest in terms of pipe diameter for continuous rolling of seamless steel tubes.

The product specifications are as below: outer diameter coverage spans 323.8 mm to 630 mm, with wall thickness ranging from 7.2 mm to 65 mm. The products will be mainly used in premium sectors, including large-diameter petroleum casing, oil and gas pipeline transmission, and pressure vessel tubing.

The project was built with an overall investment of RMB 3.07 billion ($0.45 billion).