 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > HBIS...

HBIS Laoting Steel to build RMB 7.967 billion wide and heavy plate production line

Friday, 24 July 2026 10:41:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker HBIS Company Limited has announced that, in order to optimize its product mix and build a leading domestic wide and heavy plate production base, its holding subsidiary HBIS Laoting Steel Co., Ltd. plans to invest RMB 7.967 billion ($1.2 billion) to build a new 5,600mm hot rolled wide and heavy plate production line. Upon completion, the project will have an annual output of 2.42 million mt of hot rolled wide and heavy plate.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China's stainless steel exports down 17.77 percent in H1 2026

24 Jul | Steel News

SE Asian billet market silent except for new rumored ex-Iran sale at low price

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices in China move down amid demand-supply imbalance

23 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HDG prices stable at previous lower levels, to fluctuate in limited range

23 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-Asia wire rod prices stable, ASEAN prices remain most competitive

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

China's iron ore output down 7.0 percent in H1 2026

23 Jul | Steel News

China's HRC output decreases by 4.4 percent in H1 2026

23 Jul | Steel News

Ex-China CRC offers from big mills edge down as local demand weakens further

22 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China billet prices down slightly amid softening of raw material prices

22 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese scrap prices edge up slightly amid lower supply

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials