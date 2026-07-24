Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker HBIS Company Limited has announced that, in order to optimize its product mix and build a leading domestic wide and heavy plate production base, its holding subsidiary HBIS Laoting Steel Co., Ltd. plans to invest RMB 7.967 billion ($1.2 billion) to build a new 5,600mm hot rolled wide and heavy plate production line. Upon completion, the project will have an annual output of 2.42 million mt of hot rolled wide and heavy plate.
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HBIS Laoting Steel to build RMB 7.967 billion wide and heavy plate production line
Eunice OuyangEditor
I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.
Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking
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