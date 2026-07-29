Shagang Group inks strategic cooperation agreement with CISRI

On July 27, major Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group and China Iron & Steel Research Institute Group Co., Ltd. (CISRI), a central enterprise directly managed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), signed a strategic cooperation agreement, committing to extensive collaboration across high-end upgrading, green transition and digital enablement.

Shen Bin, chairman of Shagang Group, noted that the steel industry is navigating a deep-seated phase of structural transformation, and that Shagang is driving its corporate transformation with a firm focus on the three pillars of high-end products, green development and intelligent manufacturing.