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Shagang Group inks strategic cooperation agreement with CISRI

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 09:45:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On July 27, major Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group and China Iron & Steel Research Institute Group Co., Ltd. (CISRI), a central enterprise directly managed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), signed a strategic cooperation agreement, committing to extensive collaboration across high-end upgrading, green transition and digital enablement.

Shen Bin, chairman of Shagang Group, noted that the steel industry is navigating a deep-seated phase of structural transformation, and that Shagang is driving its corporate transformation with a firm focus on the three pillars of high-end products, green development and intelligent manufacturing.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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