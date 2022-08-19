﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Vedanta Limited seeking partner to convert iron ore to pellets

Friday, 19 August 2022 11:53:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India resource major Vedanta Limited is seeking a partner for the conversion of one million mt of iron ore from its mines to pellets, a company announcement said on Friday, August 19.

Vedanta has invited submission of expressions of interest by August 27 from partners with the capacity to convert one million mt of iron ore produced from its mines across the states of Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The contract with a partner will be based on a “tolling agreement” wherein Vedanta will be offering the raw material- iron ore - to the partner and the latter will be paid conversion charges based on the output of pellets.

The initial conversion contract will be offered for two to three years with the provision of an extension following review and assessment, Vedanta said.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Samarco and Rogesa sign MoU to jointly develop decarbonization project in Europe

18 Aug | Steel News

India’s Adani Group to construct iron ore value-added complex in Odisha

12 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Steelmakers research new technologies for lower-grade iron ore use in DRI processes

10 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases after sharp decline last week

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo sees lower sales revenues in H1 amid lower volumes and higher freight rates

04 Aug | Steel News

Price declines slightly for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

19 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices decline sharply

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials