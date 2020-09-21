﻿
India’s Tata Metaliks shuts down one blast furnace until late October

Monday, 21 September 2020
       

India’s Tata Metaliks has shut down one of its blast furnaces effective September 19 for maintenance and repairs, with the furnace expected to be back in operation some time around late October, the company reported in a regulatory filing on Monday, September 21.

“One of our blast furnaces and its associated facilities in our Kharagpur plant is undergoing a planned shutdown, in phases, for repair and maintenance from September 19, 2020. The operations are expected to be back on stream in the second half of October 2020,” the company said in its filing.

Tata Metaliks has a 300,000 mt per year pig iron production facility, along with a 200,000 mt per year ductile pipe making facility and is installing a 15 MW captive thermal power plant.


