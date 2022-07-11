Indian steel production capacity to double in 8 years

Monday, 11 July 2022 10:56:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel production will double at 240 million mt within the next eight years, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the newly appointed minister of steel said on Monday, July 11.

"In any country's economic development, steel makes an important contribution. Today India is the second largest producer of steel in the world with 120 million mt per year production. I am confident that the target that we have set to double it to 240 million mt per year in next eight years will be done," he said.

“The middle and small scale industries also play a major role in the steel sector, accounting for nearly 50-52 percent production through their nearly 3,000 units I will ensure that the production of steel in the country will enhance by taking medium and small industries along with the large units," he said.