Wednesday, 04 May 2022 09:52:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved crude steel production of 329,037 mt in April 2022, up 11.4 percent over corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, May 4.

The mill reported saleable steel production of 293,140 mt in April 2022, up 6.6 percent over corresponding month of the previous year, the statement said.